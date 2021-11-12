Shortly after Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) sought authorisation from the U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke up against the inequitable distribution of vaccines that he dubbed a “scandal”. Every day, there are six times more boosters administered globally than primary doses in low-income countries. This […]Full Article
WHO dubs global distribution of COVID-19 booster shots a ‘scandal’
