On Friday, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares surged more than 20% after reporting its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter results before markets opened, missing analyst expectations on revenue. However, Sundial’s announcement of a C$100 million share repurchase program helped to drive the stock price higher. The company posted fiscal third-quarter […]Full Article
Sundial Growers stock prediction as shares spike 20% on share buyback announcement
