Two New Mainstream Crypto Movies Coming Soon! Stay Tuned for NFT Releases!

Even though social media and YouTube are exploding with crypto content, there is still a dramatic lack of mainstream professional documentaries about crypto out there with a few far in between and most being severely outdated. Our team had a chance to sit down and chat with Emmy Nominated documentary Filmmaker Michal Siewierski and Co-producer Ruben Figueres about their upcoming exciting crypto film projects. Their company, New Roots Films, is in the process of developing two mainstream crypto documentaries for global mainstream distribution. When we asked Michal why make two movies at the same time? this is what he had