The U.S. Solar Boom Is Only Just Beginning

The outlook is hopeful for U.S. solar power as demand increases from 2020, with solar companies showing positive revenue gains as high energy prices push consumers to look for alternative energy options. Coming out of COP26, the U.S. looks set to experience a solar boom over the next decade. Last week, Sunrun announced that its revenue had doubled this quarter, compared to the same period in 2020. The U.S. solar energy firm’s customer base has reached over 630,000, with revenues of $439 million, compared to the anticipated $414 million.…