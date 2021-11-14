BREAKING: The Bitcoin network welcomes Taproot soft fork upgrade
Taproot soft fork introduces the concept of Merkelized Abstract Syntax Tree (MAST) to improve the scripting capabilities and privacy of the Bitcoin network.Full Article
The Taproot upgrade was set for deployment after achieving a 90% consensus among the Bitcoin miners (mining nodes).