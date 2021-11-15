Shell Moves To UK, Drops 'Royal Dutch' In Share Structure Overhaul

Royal Dutch Shell is asking shareholders to approve a proposal to drop its dual share structure and ‘Royal Dutch’ from its name as it looks to move its tax residence to the UK from the Netherlands and make its share structure simpler for investors to value and understand. Shell’s board of directors will ask shareholders to vote on December 10, 2021 to establish a single line of shares to eliminate the complexity of Shell’s A/B share structure and align Shell’s tax residence with its country of incorporation in the…