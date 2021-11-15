Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Release Oil From SPR

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on President Biden to release oil from the strategic petroleum reserve in order to bring retail fuel prices down ahead of the holidays. "We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer told media, as quoted by Reuters. Several experts have weighed in on the idea of releasing crude from the SPR with their opinion unanimous that it won't help bring prices at the pump down in any consistent way. For one thing, an emergency…