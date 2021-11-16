The Floki Inu development team recently purchased ad space on London’s underground train and bus stations. The ads ran for several weeks, but they seem to have attracted the attention of authorities in the country, who are now planning on banning similar ads in the future. Floki Inu is one of the many mimics of […]Full Article
Floki Inu (FLOKI) campaign in London pulled down by regulators
