Germany Suspends Nord Stream 2 Certification

Natural gas prices at the key European hubs jumped to three-week highs on Tuesday after Germany said it had suspended the process of certification of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The German Federal Network Agency of Germany, Bundesnetzagentur, said it suspended on Tuesday the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator until an operator of the pipeline in Germany is incorporated under German law. The agency, which had until January 8, 2022, to express an opinion on the operating license, deals…