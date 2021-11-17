Portal and Polygon announce partnership to drive DeFi Bitcoin usage

Self-hosted wallet and Bitcoin-based (BTC/USD) cross-chain Layer-2 DEX Portal and Polygon (MATIC/USD), Ethereum’s (ETH/USD) Internet of Blockchains, announced a strategic partnership to drive Bitcoin usability in the DeFi ecosystem, Invezz learned from a press release. Private, secure atomic swaps Portal offers private, secure, and high-speed atomic exchanges between Bitcoin and other digital assets. Both Portal […]