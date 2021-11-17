OPEC: Oil Will Be King Of The Global Energy Mix Until At Least 2045

Oil will continue to be the fuel with the single largest share of the global energy mix by 2045, meeting 28 percent of energy demand then, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday, stressing the need for investments in oil supply to meet consumption. “Oil is expected to retain its number one position in the global energy mix and provide 28 percent of the world’s energy needs by 2045,” Barkindo said at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, presenting OPEC’s World Oil Outlook (WOO). The outlook says…