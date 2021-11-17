India Shuts Coal Power Plants As Delhi Air Pollution Worsens

India is temporarily shutting down half of the coal-fired power plants around Delhi, but this has had nothing to do with any “coal phase-down” pledges. The coal power plants will be closed until November 30 due to unhealthy and hazardous levels of air pollution in the city and its surroundings, the so-called National Capital Region (NCR). Of the 11 coal-fired plants within a 300-kilometer (186 miles) radius of Delhi, six will be closed until the end of November, after the air quality index of the city show unhealthy and even…