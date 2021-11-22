Avalanche (AVAX/USD) price surged to an all-time high as investors remain optimistic about the ecosystem. The AVAX token price is trading at $133.75, which is slightly below its all-time high of $145. This brings its total market capitalization to more than $30 billion, making it the 10th biggest cryptocurrency in the world. Avalanche ecosystem growth […]Full Article
Is Avalanche (AVAX) a buy or sell at its all-time high?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
AVAX Price Prediction: Avalanche eyes new all-time high at $130
Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com