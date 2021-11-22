President Biden picks Jerome Powell to be next Fed chair
During his time as Fed chair, Powell has said the agency was “working proactively to issue a CBDC” but was unlikely to support a blanket ban on crypto.Full Article
US president Joe Biden has nominated Jerome Powell for a second four-year term at the helm of the country's central bank.
She was in the mix to potentially replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair, but Mr. Biden’s decision to elevate her to the Fed’s No...