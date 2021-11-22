Saudi Retains Top Spot among China Oil Suppliers

Saudi Arabia has remained China’s number-one crude oil supplier, customs data for October has shown, per a Reuters report. Saudi oil exports to China during that month were up by 19.5 percent from a year earlier, averaging 1.67 million barrels daily. While up on the year, this was down on September, when Saudi exports to China totaled 1.94 million bpd. This means Saudi Arabia has been the top oil supplier of China for 11 months in a row now, Reuters noted, with the average daily import rate for the period January to October rising by 5.8…