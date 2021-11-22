Energy Crisis Claims Its Biggest Victim In The UK Yet

The energy crisis and soaring wholesale power and natural gas prices claimed its biggest victim so far in the UK when Bulb, a power and gas supplier serving 1.7 million customers, said on Monday that it would enter into special administration. Bulb, the supplier founded in 2015, became the latest in a series of some 20 energy providers in the UK that were forced to exit the retail energy market amid unsustainably high wholesale prices for natural gas and electricity. Gas and electricity prices have surged in recent months in the UK and the rest…