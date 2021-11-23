Kazakh-Chinese Nuclear Fuel Plant Kicks Off Operations

A fuel assemblies plant heralding a new phase of nuclear cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Beijing has received its first shipment of low-enriched uranium from Russia, the supplier said. The fuel division of Russian energy giant Rosatom made the delivery to the Kazakh-Chinese factory in the northeastern town of Oskemen, it said November 16. Ulba-TVS LLP is 51 percent owned by Kazakhstan’s state uranium giant Kazatomprom and 49 percent by China's largest state-owned nuclear company, China General Nuclear Power…