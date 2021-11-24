Bank of England says stablecoins are too volatile as a form of money

Bank of England’s governor, Andrew Bailey, has expressed criticism towards the future use of stablecoins as a regulated form of money. He noted that the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) should be the perfect currency for such. He was responding to the opinion of some cryptocurrency enthusiasts who claimed that stablecoins are better alternatives to CBDCs. The […]

