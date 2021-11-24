Barclays Lifts Brent Oil Price Forecast To $80 In 2022

Brent Crude prices are set to average $80 a barrel in 2022, Barclays said on Tuesday, raising its forecast by $3 as it expects slower supply growth next year and faster inventory drawdown by the end of this year. In a note on Tuesday carried by Reuters, Barclays also revised up its projection for average WTI Crude prices in 2022, also by $3 to $77 per barrel, as it doesn’t expect OPEC+ to rush to restore all production as planned if the market becomes oversupplied early next year. Oversupply at the start of 2022 seems to be the general…