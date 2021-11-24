Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is a portfolio of billion-dollar, purpose-led lifestyle and fashion brands including Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy, and the biggest specialty clothing company in the United States. It recently announced its third-quarter financial results for 2021 and went down by 20% . In this quarter, it reported a $0.40 diluted loss […]Full Article
Gap Inc announces third-quarter results and goes down by 20%
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pinduoduo down 20% after announcing unaudited Q3 Financials for 2021
Invezz
Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) is the biggest interactive and agriculture commerce platform in China and went down 20% after it..
Advertisement
More coverage
Urban Outfitters down 12% despite record Q3 results
Invezz
Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) topped Wall Street estimates in its fiscal third quarter, but shares fell more than 10% in..