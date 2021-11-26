DIDI Plunges After China Asks The Company To Delist From The NYSE

Groggy traders loading up trading terminals are greeted with an unwelcoming sea of red of stock and futures worldwide. One key pain point is China tech, where Beijing has unleashed even harsher crackdowns on ridesharing company Didi Global, reportedly asking to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. According to Bloomberg, the Cyberspace Administration of China has requested Didi's top executives to develop a plan to delist from NYSE due to concerns about leakage of sensitive information. Proposals include privatization or a…