OPEC+ Delays Meetings Following Surprise Oil Price Crash

OPEC+ has moved two meetings scheduled for this week by a day in order to have more time to evaluate the implications of the latest coronavirus update about the emergence of a highly mutated variant. Bloomberg reports, citing OPEC delegates, that the group had moved the meeting of its joint technical committee to Wednesday from Monday, and the meeting of the joint ministerial committee to Thursday from Tuesday. Another two meetings, of OPEC and OPEC+, will take place as originally planned, on Wednesday and Thursday. News of the emergence of the…