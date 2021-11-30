Currently, the crypto regulatory framework in India is shaky. However, this uncertainty has not prevented Coinstore, one of the largest crypto exchange platforms in Singapore, to establish base in the country. The exchange has now announced the launch of a $20 million fund that will be used to launch three new offices in different cities […]Full Article
Singapore’s giant exchange, Coinstore, to set up offices in India
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Singaporean crypto exchange enters India amid regulatory uncertainty
Singapore's Coinstore crypto exchange has allotted $20 million for opening up three new offices in the Indian market.
The Cointelegraph