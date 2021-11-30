Governor of Tanzania’s central bank plans to create a CBDC

Governor of Tanzania’s central bank plans to create a CBDC

Tanzania is planning to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Tanzanian central bank has stated that the CBDC would not be used as legal tender, but it would only complement the Tanzanian shilling. Tanzania will be following the steps of Nigeria, which became the first African country to launch a CBDC. Tanzania to […]

