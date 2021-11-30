Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. WTI futures are trading at $68.06; down by about 20% over the past month. At the same time, the benchmark for global oil – Brent futures – is in the oversold territory at its current level of $71.10. COVID-19 variant Crude oil price […]Full Article
Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting
