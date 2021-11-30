The benchmark S&P 500 index is down more than 1.0% this morning on fears the existing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments will be less effective against Omicron. Things aren’t looking good for Regeneron and Moderna Investors are responding to comments from Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, who said the biotech firm expects its vaccine to lose efficacy […]Full Article
What does the Omicron-related uncertainty mean for investors?
