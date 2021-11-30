OPEC Misses Its Oil Production Target Once Again

OPEC continued to raise its oil production in November under the OPEC+ deal, but the cartel continued to pump less crude than its share of the monthly increase, the monthly Reuters survey found on Tuesday. Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be raising their combined production by 254,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month out of the total OPEC+ monthly supply addition of 400,000 bpd. In November, OPEC’s crude oil production increased by 220,000 bpd to 27.74 million bpd, according to the Reuters…