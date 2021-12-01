Cryptocurrencies in Russia remain in a sort of “grey zone.” While the country has not declared an outright ban on crypto, like in China, the government remains sceptical but allows crypto trading activities to progress. The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, criticized cryptocurrencies during the “Russian Calling” investment forum held in Moscow. Vladimir […]Full Article
Vladimir Putin says cryptocurrencies are volatile and the “risks are very high”
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Vladimir Putin says cryptocurrencies 'bear high risks'
The remarks came at a time when the country's crypto regulatory framework remains underdeveloped.
The Cointelegraph