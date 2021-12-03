Refiner Phillips 66 Signs Renewable Jet Fuel Deal With British Airways

Refiner Phillips 66 has sealed a deal with British Airways to supply the airline with renewable jet fuel that will be produced at a Phillips 66 site in the UK, Bloomberg reports. “Markets for lower-carbon products are growing, and this agreement demonstrates our ability to supply them,” said the refiner’s head of UK operations, Darren Cunningham, as quoted by Bloomberg. The renewable fuel refinery currently produces about 132,000 gallons of product daily. British Airways will begin using Phillips 66’s fuel next year…