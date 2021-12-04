Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power

When news first broke a few years ago that Russia's state nuclear energy company was working on a floating nuclear power plant, some took it as a joke. Others mocked it as the worst idea ever. But it turns out it wasn't such an outlandish idea after all. The Akademik Lomonosov started operating in 2019. It looks like what it was meant to be: a source of reliable energy in a region so harsh that building any other kind of power supply system would be a challenge. The Akademik Lomonosov sits off the town ot Pevek in Chukotka. Chukotka is an autonomous…