Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) were up nearly 4.0% in premarket trading after CEO Doug Parker said he’ll step down on March 31st. Robert Isom to take over as the CEO Parker intends to keep his role as the chairman of the company while Robert Isom will take the helm as the […]Full Article
American Airlines’ CEO is stepping down after 21 years
