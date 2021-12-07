Houthis Claim Drone Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen targeted on Tuesday oil infrastructure and military compounds in Saudi Arabia with drones and ballistic missiles, the movement said today on its broadcast channel Al Masirah. Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in Jeddah were targeted in the attack, said the movement, which has been fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for over six years now. “In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out the 7th of December…