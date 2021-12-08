The USD/RUB price tilted lower on Wednesday as investors reflected on Tuesday’s call between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. The pair declined to a low of 73.70, which is about 3% below the highest level this week. US and Russia tensions Tensions between the United States and Russia have been rising in the past few […]Full Article
Should you sell the USD/RUB after the Biden-Putin call?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
US eyes NordStream pipeline as Russian pressure point over Ukraine
Energy Daily
Washington (AFP) Dec 7, 2021
In the showdown over Russia's implicit threat to invade Ukraine, the United States and..
-
US, Allies To Take Strong Economic Measures If Russia Further Invades Ukraine
RTTNews
-
News brief: Biden-Putin call, Instagram hearing, Glenn Foster dies in custody
NPR
-
Here are 5 takeaways from the Biden-Putin call
Indian Express
-
Late Night: Putin and Biden’s Call Could Have Been an Email
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Biden Faces High-Stakes Call With Putin
HuffPost NOW News
President Joe Biden plans to warn Vladimir Putin that Russia will be hit with the toughest U.S. economic sanctions if it invades..