U.S. Gasoline Prices Finally Start To Fall

U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling after the major correction in international crude oil prices at the end of November driven by fears of the new COVID variant, Omicron. As of December 9, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.338, according to data from AAA. That’s lower than the week-ago average of $3.378 and the average price of $3.419 one month ago. Gasoline prices in America are still much higher than at this time last year, when a gallon of regular gasoline sold for an average of $2.158 across the country.…