Report: U.S. Oil Export Ban Not On The Table

The U.S. administration is not considering a ban on crude oil exports as a means of bringing down retail fuel prices, Reuters has reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the thinking at the White House. While the report lacks any further details, it might be an indication that the administration is not in a whatever-it-takes mood, which would be good news for U.S. oil producers and exporters. It would not, however, be such good news, for traders who are betting there will be a ban. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that some traders…