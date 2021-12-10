Meme-Coins Are Exploding As Bitcoin Stumbles

Seasoned cryptocurrency traders are, perhaps, no stranger to the excessive volatility that comes with the territory. But events in cryptoland sometimes seem to push their limits. For instance, back in January, a lesser-known crypto coin known as Dogecoin rallied more than 800% in the space of a month after Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, through a series of cryptic tweets, encouraged his followers to "hodl" DOGE. And now cryptoland is at it, again. A week ago, Singapore-based Terraform Labs' native digital token Terra soared 50%…