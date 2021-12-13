Arena Pharmaceuticals up 90% after acquisition announcement

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) executed a definitive agreement with Arena Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARNA), under which Pfizer Inc will acquire Arena Pharmaceutical for a total equity value of around $6.7 billion. Arena went up 90% after this announcement. Arena Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company that focuses on developing therapies for treating immune-inflammatory diseases. Both companies’ board unanimously approved […]Full Article
