Nike is pushing hard in regards to its presence in the fast-growing metaverse. On Monday, the company announced the acquisition of RTFKT, a virtual sneaker company. RTFKT is also one of the leading non-fungible collectible (NFT) studios. RTFKT was founded in 2020, and it has partnered with crypto developers to create various items, including physical […]Full Article
Nike buys RTFKT NFT studio to expand into the metaverse
