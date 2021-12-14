The NFT industry is huge, and now we can literally say it’s gone viral. Data project Viromusic used Covid-19’s genetic sequence to launch an NFT collection of songs. The first song has been sold and the buyer is asking for 100 Ether (ETH/USD), currently equivalent to $380,000, on the resale market. The process of DNA […]Full Article
How Covid-19 got its own NFT song collection
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
44 things you forgot happened in 2021
Apparently, the pandemic-induced time distortion that defined 2020 didn't get the memo about the new calendar year. Looking back,..
Mashable