The World’s Top Automakers Are Doubling Down On Electric Vehicles

Previously planned electric vehicle (EV) investments are just a drop in the ocean, with big automakers targeting huge growth by 2030 through a massive new EV push. Prior to the pandemic and the subsequent COP26 summit, carmakers veined interest in EV, making promises of far-off investments. But over the last year, governments have vowed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, introduced plans to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles, and put pressure on major industries to shift to green. Now, the world’s biggest automotive companies are finally…