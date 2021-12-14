Elon Musk Wants To Turn CO2 Into Rocket Fuel

SpaceX is launching a program to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, the company’s founder Elon Musk said on Monday. “SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested,” Musk tweeted, adding that it “Will also be important for Mars.” SpaceX, a space transportation services and communications corporation, ultimately aims to colonize Mars, according to Musk, who is also chief executive of Tesla. Musk, the world’s…