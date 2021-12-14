Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has slid nearly 20% in the stock market in less than a month, and CFRA’s Garrett Nelson says it is only partially related to CEO Elon Musk and his sale of billions of dollars worth of stock to cover tax bills. Nelson’s remarks on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ On CNBC’s “The Exchange”, […]Full Article
The pullback in Tesla has more to it than Elon Musk’s stock sale
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $5 Billion of Tesla Stock
Wibbitz Top Stories
Elon Musk , Sells Nearly $5 Billion, of Tesla Stock.
CNN Business reports Elon Musk
sold approximately $5..