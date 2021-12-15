Top 10 Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap of Under $500 Million

There’s no doubt that Metaverse coins are the new hype in crypto. With projects like Decentraland and The Sandbox seeing multi-billion dollar valuations, it’s clear that Metaverse coins are here to stay. This article looks at the top 10 more underrated Metaverse projects with a market cap of under $500 million, ordered by overall valuation, lowest to highest. 10. DeRace (DERC) – $144 million DeRace describes itself as a “complete NFT horse racing ecosystem” that aims to set a new standard for the betting industry. In other words, DeRace is a virtual NFT horse racing universe based on blockchain and