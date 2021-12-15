What Is Energy Equity And Why Is It So Important?

“Energy equity” sounds like a cross between a financial engineering concept and a new social entitlement program like Medicare. But to us, it is a concept that we expect the energy industry to hear more of, insofar as it involves genuine economic and social concerns. Basically, this term “energy equity”, and the advocates who employ it, are saying that all members of society should be able to afford and have access to a necessary or basic amount of energy for ordinary living. That does not mean generous subsidized energy…