The Oil Tycoon Creating An Energy Institute For The Next Generation

Oil and gas industry tycoon Harold Hamm has a dream. In that dream, the Harold Hamm Foundation and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR), donate $50 million to Oklahoma State University to create the Hamm Institute for American Energy. Only it’s not a dream. Hamm and Continental will indeed have pledged these millions to create an American energy institute in the heart of Oklahoma. The Institute will educate the “next generation of energy leaders” in Oklahoma, the United States, and around the world, returning Oklahoma to its…