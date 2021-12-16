Oil Price Volatility Is Threatening Brazil’s Economic Recovery

Latin America’s largest economy and oil producer Brazil has been hit hard by soaring inflation which along with rising political unrest is threatening its economic recovery. By October 2021 Brazil’s inflation rate had surged to an eye-watering 10.74% more than double the 4.56% recorded for January 2021. This unexpected event forced Brazil’s central bank, Banco Central Do Brasil, during December 2021 to hike the headline Selic interest rate by 1.5% to 9.25%, among the single largest rate increases over the last two decades, in…