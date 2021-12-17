Europe’s Gas Prices Plunge As Russia Signals More Supply Is Coming

The European natural gas benchmark prices tumbled by 15% early on Friday after Russia’s gas giant Gazprom booked last-minute capacity on a pipeline to ship extra gas to Germany via Poland in the coming days. The benchmark price for Europe at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) has seen some wild swings this week, most of which as a result of news and reports about current and expected Russian gas supply to Europe. This highlights the sensitivity of European gas prices to Russian gas shipments amid the lowest levels of gas in European…