Top 3 oversold 2021 IPOs that could bounce back in 2022

Top 3 oversold 2021 IPOs that could bounce back in 2022

Invezz

Published

2021 was a strong year for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the United States. In total, there were more than 1,000 IPOs in the US, which raised more than $315 billion. Most of these IPOs were Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). In this article, we will look at three of the top 2021 IPOs that […]

Full Article