Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, reiterated his negative stance on crypto, saying they are a very dangerous thing. He shared his sentiments during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo earlier this week. When asked about his wife’s NFT project, he said she would do great because she has a great […]Full Article
Donald Trump says crypto is dangerous even after Melania embraced NFTs
