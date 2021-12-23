Fire Injures Four At Exxon Refinery

A fire broke out early today at the Baytown refinery operated by Exxon, injuring four people. Law enforcement has called the fire a major industrial incident, the Wall Street Journal reported. No fatalities were reported at the 561,000-bpd complex. “ExxonMobil’s emergency response teams continue to work to extinguish the fire that occurred in a hydrodesulfurization unit at our Baytown Refinery this morning around 1 a.m. Central Time,” the supermajor said in a statement emailed to the WSJ. “We are saddened to inform…